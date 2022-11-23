EXPLAINED: Why Papanasam 2, the Tamil version of Drishyam 2 is getting delayed

Though Kamal Haasan is planning to do Papanasam 2, but Gautami who was Kamal Hassan’s ex-wife is not going to be a part of the sequel. Papanasam 2 is also the official Tamil remake of director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal.

Why the delay?

As of now the unofficial release date of Papanasam 2 is April 2023. When director Jeethu Joseph made Papanasam, Gautami and Kamal Haasan were in a relationship. In 2016, the couple has parted ways. Now, director Jeethu Joseph and Kamal Haasan are planning to do the sequel, but without Gautami. According to sources Meena, who was a part of Drishyam 2 and Drushyam 2 (Telugu), is being considered to play Kamal Haasan’s wife in the film.

Kamal Haasan recently resumed the shooting of Shankar’s Pan-India biggie Indian 2, which has been in the production phase for quite a few years. Ulganayagan also announced his reunion with Nayakan maker Mani Ratnam on his 68th birthday. With these two biggies in the pipeline along with Vikram 2, it would be difficult to analyse when will the actor get time for Papanasam 2.

Success of Papanasam

Papanasam, like Ajay Devgan’s Drishyam and Mohanlal’s Drishyam was a huge hit in Tamil Nadu. Kamal Haasan and Gautami were in a relationship for 13 years. The couple parted ways in 2016 due to irreconcilable differences.

Differences between Papanasam and Drishyam

Director Jeethu Joseph had mentioned during the release of Kamal Haasan-starrer Papanasam that the Tamil version is much more emotional than Drishyam. He said, “Apart from changing some sensibilities to suit local audiences, we have made Papanasam more emotional as Kamal sir felt Tamil audiences like to be emotionally piqued. The core of the film hasn’t been changed, but what forms the core has been treated differently.”

(With inputs from agencies)

