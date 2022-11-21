Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 has turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office.

Drishyam 2: 4 records created by Ajay Devgn starrer at the box office

Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam 2 is breaking the records at the box office right, left and centre. After witnessing a brilliant growth on Saturday, the thriller drama went over-drive on Sunday and earned over Rs 27 crore at the ticket windows. The first weekend collections of Drishyam 2 stands around Rs 64 crore and with this humongous total, it has created and shattered several benchmarks. Here’s a list of them…

Second-highest weekend-grossing Bollywood film of 2022

Drishyam 2 has emerged as the second-highest weekend grosser of 2022 after Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra (Rs 120.75 crore). The film has beaten films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 55.96 crore) and Ram Setu (Rs 55.48) to achieve this feat.

Note: RRR and KGF 2 are not taken in the list as they are not original Hindi films.

Ajay Devgn’s third-highest weekend grosser 

The Abhishek Pathak directorial has surpassed Total Dhamaal (Rs 62.40 crore) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 61.75 crore) to become Ajay Devgn’s third-highest weekend grosser of all-time. Golmaal Again and Singham Returns are at the top 2 positions with the collections of Rs 87.60 crore and Rs 77.69 crore respectively.

2022’s 2nd biggest opener

Beating Ram Setu (Rs 15.25 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( Rs 14.11 crore) and others, Drishyam 2 (Rs 15.38 crore) became the second biggest opener of the year after Brahmastra (Rs 36 crore).

Note: RRR and KGF 2 are not taken in the list as they are not original Hindi films.

Ajay Devgn’s 4th biggest opener

Drishyam 2 emerged Ajay’s 4th biggest opener of all time after Golmaal Again (Rs 33 crore), Singham Returns (Rs 32 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore).

