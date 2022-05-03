Explained: Why Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is expected to be a box office blockbuster
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles. It is directed by Parasuram.
After a long wait and anticipation, the trailer of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released yesterday and in no time it turned out to be a blockbuster on social media. While the trailer has already clocked over 24 million views with over 1 million likes in less than 24 hours, here's why we believe that it will be a huge money-spinner at the box office.
Mahesh Babu returns on the silver screen after two years
The Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu will make a comeback on the silver screen after two long years as his last film Sarileru Neekevvaru was released in January 2020. Watching their favourite superstar on the big canvas after a long time will indeed be a treat for fans.
Fresh chemistry of Prince of Tollywood and Keerthy Suresh
The mesmerising chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the songs and promos has already garnered immense praises from fans and looking at their equation, we are expecting it to be one of the biggest highlights of the movie.
Chartbuster tracks
The songs of the movie have already turned out to be chartbusters with the title track, Kalavathi, Penny song receiving tremendous response from fans. Once again the compositions of Thaman S have won the hearts of the audience.
Massy elements
While Mahesh Babu's swag and style in the trailer turned out to be a visual treat for fans, the film promises to have all the ingredients of being a commercial entertainer with the elements of romance, action and comedy.
Jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners, the film is directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram. It is set to hit the screens on 12 May.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ante Sundaraniki teaser: Nani and Nazriya Fahadh's endearing chemistry is the highlight of this breezy entertainer
Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki marks the Tollywood debut of Malayalam actress Nazriya Fahadh. It is set to hit the screens on June 10.
Explained: Who is Vijay Babu, the Malayalam producer booked for sexual assault
Vijay Babu, reportedly absconding since the police charged him with rape following the woman's complaint, appeared in a Facebook live session and claimed innocence, saying he is the real victim
Anantham review: Imperfect but heartfelt stories about acceptance
Anantham, even in the weaker portions, is thoughtful, inclusive, and shows a lot of heart.