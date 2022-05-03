Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles. It is directed by Parasuram.

After a long wait and anticipation, the trailer of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released yesterday and in no time it turned out to be a blockbuster on social media. While the trailer has already clocked over 24 million views with over 1 million likes in less than 24 hours, here's why we believe that it will be a huge money-spinner at the box office.

Mahesh Babu returns on the silver screen after two years

The Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu will make a comeback on the silver screen after two long years as his last film Sarileru Neekevvaru was released in January 2020. Watching their favourite superstar on the big canvas after a long time will indeed be a treat for fans.

Fresh chemistry of Prince of Tollywood and Keerthy Suresh

The mesmerising chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the songs and promos has already garnered immense praises from fans and looking at their equation, we are expecting it to be one of the biggest highlights of the movie.

Chartbuster tracks

The songs of the movie have already turned out to be chartbusters with the title track, Kalavathi, Penny song receiving tremendous response from fans. Once again the compositions of Thaman S have won the hearts of the audience.



Massy elements

While Mahesh Babu's swag and style in the trailer turned out to be a visual treat for fans, the film promises to have all the ingredients of being a commercial entertainer with the elements of romance, action and comedy.

Jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners, the film is directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram. It is set to hit the screens on 12 May.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​