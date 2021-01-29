Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata to release on Sankranthi 2022
The shooting of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has already begun in Dubai, reports state.
Mahesh Babu has announced that his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be releasing on Sankranthi 2022. The Southern superstar took to Twitter to make the announcement.
The Parasuram Petka directorial is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus.
Check out the announcement here
Sankranthi it is!!! 😊 #SarkaruVaariPaata @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @GMBents @14ReelsPlus @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/QkwE7glZTa
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 29, 2021
MAHESH BABU - KEERTHY SURESH: #SANKRANTHI 2022 RELEASE... #Telugu film #SarkaruVaariPaata - starring #MaheshBabu and #KeerthySuresh - to release on #Sankranthi 2022... Directed by #Parasuram... Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. #SSMB27 pic.twitter.com/27P4pahHwH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2021
According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of the action flick have started shooting in Dubai. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in Rang De opposite Nithiin. She will also be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Miss India. The actor has also teamed up with Tovino Thomas for the Malayalam film Vaashi.
The film will have music by S Thaman.
Sarkaru Vaari Paata was announced by Mahesh Babu on his father Superstar Krishna's 77th birthday. The name, which roughly translated into the song of Sarkar, has cinematographer PS Vinod and editor Marthand K Venkatesh on the team as well.
According to a report by Telugu Cinema, Mahesh Babu has delivered several hits during Sankranthi including Okkadu, Businessman, Seetamma Vaakitlo Sirimale Chettu, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Lil Wayne, three more hip-hop figures granted clemency by Donald Trump; does it underscore former president's rap connection?
The clemency decisions capped a complex, symbiotic and often controversial relationship between Donald Trump and rap that dates back to the 1990s.
Kangana Ranaut summoned by Mumbai Police on 22 January in Javed Akhtar defamation case
The complaint, filed last November, said Kangana had falsely claimed Akhtar threatened her to keep silent about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan.
WandaVision blends together superheroes, sitcoms and suburbia in one marvellous concoction
Bursting with originality and verve, WandaVision is an excellent start to Disney+'s Marvel chapter