Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata to release on Sankranthi 2022

The shooting of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has already begun in Dubai, reports state.

Mahesh Babu has announced that his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be releasing on Sankranthi 2022. The Southern superstar took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The Parasuram Petka directorial is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus.

Check out the announcement here

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of the action flick have started shooting in Dubai. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in Rang De opposite Nithiin. She will also be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Miss India. The actor has also teamed up with Tovino Thomas for the Malayalam film Vaashi.

The film will have music by S Thaman.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was announced by Mahesh Babu on his father Superstar Krishna's 77th birthday. The name, which roughly translated into the song of Sarkar, has cinematographer PS Vinod and editor Marthand K Venkatesh on the team as well.

According to a report by Telugu Cinema, Mahesh Babu has delivered several hits during Sankranthi including Okkadu, Businessman, Seetamma Vaakitlo Sirimale Chettu, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.