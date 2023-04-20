Recently, during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, a picture of a placard went viral that was being held by a little boy. The placard read- “Hi Virat uncle, can I take Vamika out on a date?”

The viral picture received mixed reactions on social media. One user wrote- “Someone’s mother or father must have liked this Chutiyapa that ‘Hi! Hi! My son is so intelligent!’ It is mental illness if you write such things and take them from the child. Does a five year old know what dating is? This is a disease. Save yourself as well as your children from this.”

ये चूतियापा किसी की माँ या बाप को बड़ा अच्छा लगा होगा कि ‘हाय! हाय! कितना इंटेलिजेंट है मेरा बेटा!’ ये मानसिक रोग है यदि आप इस तरह की चीजें लिख कर ले जाते हो और बच्चे से पकड़ाते हो। पाँच साल के बच्चे को पता है कि डेटिंग क्या होती है? ये बीमारी है। अपने बच्चों के साथ-साथ स्वयं… pic.twitter.com/AvgG3hnzBr — Ajeet Bharti (@ajeetbharti) April 19, 2023

Kangana Ranaut reacts

Reacting to the tweet, Ranaut stated- “Don’t teach these nonsense to innocent children, it makes you look vulgar and flowery, not modern or cool.”

It has been years since it all started and now, it seems unlikely that the cold war between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar would end anytime soon. While neither of them seems to be in the mood to call it off, they continue to make statements against each other in public. This time too, the Bollywood actress made a fresh attack on the filmmaker, by slyly making fun of his movies. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared an old edited video that included statements made by her and Karan about each other. The actress can be seen giving a befitting response to Karan’s remarks of not being “interested in working with her.” Notably, both of them made separate statements at two different events.

Speaking about the video, it begins with Karan Johar reacting to Kangana’s “movie mafia” comment about him. Addressing the matter during his interaction at the London School of Economics. Karan can be heard saying, “When she said ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean? What does she think we are doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her.”

