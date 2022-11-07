Explained: Why it’s not yet time for Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to be on OTT?

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara‘ is a film that is constantly creating examples of its success. With time, the film is rising and only rising at the box office and spreading its charm on the hearts of the audience. First in Kannada then in the Pan India market, the film is constantly on the rise, be it the craze among the audience or the box office collections. Moreover, its rise in the Hindi market has created examples of its success ever since its release on 14 October. It’s been around three weeks now, and the growth figures for the film collection at the box office are on a constant rise. Kantara Hindi has constantly been showing a great jump in its box office collections with a total of 62.35 Cr. till 06 November, Sunday.

Having a look at it’s first-week box office figures, Kantara opened up with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. Net on the very first day in the Hindi market on 14 October, Friday. Its second-day collection on 15 October, Saturday was 2.75 Cr. and 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day 16 October, Sunday in the Hindi market. Moreover, on its first Monday, 17 October, the film collected 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market despite the reduction in ticket rates which was an outstanding jump of 40 percent to 50 percent in the collections as compared to its first day. With 1.88 Cr. Net on 18 October, Tuesday, and 1.95 Cr. Net on 19 October, Wednesday, the film registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on 20 October, Thursday, which also jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net in the Hindi Market on 21 October, Friday. On 22 October, Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market reached 2.55 Cr. Net and 2.65 Cr. Net on 23 October, Sunday.

As the film entered its next week, on 24 October, Monday the film collected 1.90 Cr. Net and on 25 October, Tuesday it garnered 2.35 Cr. which jumped on to 2.60 Cr. Net on 26 October, Wednesday, and very well maintained its steady growth on 27 October, Thursday with a collection of 2.60 Cr. Net, that went on to 2.75 Cr. Net on 28 October, Friday, followed by a huge jump with 4.1 Cr. Net on 29 October, Saturday, and then saw the time highest collection since its release with 4.4 Cr. on 30 October, Sunday in the Hindi market.

Ahead of this, the film went on to capture the next week while it collected 2.3 Cr. Net on 31 October, Monday and maintained a steady growth on 01 November, Tuesday with 2.3 Cr. Net which jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net on 02 November, Wednesday in the Hindi market. On 03 November, Thursday it garnered 2.05 crores and on 04 November, Friday it was 2.05 Cr. while it registered 4.15 Cr. on 05 November, Saturday which went on collect the highest collection ever since its release with 4.5 Cr. on 06 November, Sunday in the Hindi market. Other than registering phenomenal growth at the box office, Kantara also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

While the film has been receiving tremendous love and support from the critics, celebrities, and many dignitaries from different fields, its magic is substantially spreading in the Indian ministry as well. As recently the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, honorable Shri Piyush Goyal has considered Kantara as an example that has showcased the rich culture of Karnataka, now Minister of Finance of India, Honorable Nirmala Sitharaman has also watched the film while praising it’s story that highlights the rich tradition of Tuluvanadu and Karavali.

