As RRR won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu earlier today, the hopes for an Oscar win have gone up several notches. The Oscars are all set to be held on March 12, 2023. A number of popular Indian films have made it to the ‘Reminder List of Productions Eligible for the 95th Academy Awards‘ which comprises of 301 eligible titles in various categories which include RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Chhello Show, The Kashmir Files, documentary All That Breathes, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Dhanush’s The Gray Man, Marathi titles Me Vasantrao and Tuzhyasathi Kahihi, Tamil title Iravin Nizhal, Vikrant Rona and Kantara.

The Oscars’ ‘Reminder List’ includes films that have been watched by Academy members and can be qualified for nominations. Out of this list, the final nomination list is announced.

In December, last year, the Academy’s shortlist of 10 categories had included Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes in the Documentary Feature Film category and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers on the Documentary Short Film shortlist while Chhello Show and Naatu Naatu were shortlisted for International Feature Film and Music (original song) categories, respectively. The four shortlists, is the highest number ever for Indian content to be nominated at the Oscars.

The final Oscars voting process constitutes of 9,579 eligible voting members of the Academy who file their ballots. This will be done on January 12 and will go on till January 17. With a win at the Golden Globes and top Hollywood actors pitching for RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi to win big at the Oscars, the chances of India bringing home another major award is likely high. The official Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24.

