Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda‘s Kantara has emerged a universal blockbuster at the box office. The Kannada movie broke all the barriers as all its dubbed versions turned out money-spinners at the ticket windows.

The film garnered praises & appreciation from the audience across the globe for showcasing the rich culture of coastal Karnataka of Daiva and Bhoota Kola. However, it also got criticism for the love angle shown in the movie as it was primitive & regressive in nature according to a certain section of the audience.

Now filmmaker Anand Gandhi, who is the creative director of Tumbbad, drew a comparison between the two movies and slammed the Rishab Shetty starrer as he tweeted, “Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these.”

Kantara is a celebration of these. — Anand Gandhi (@Memewala) December 3, 2022

Soon after Anand’s tweet, we saw Kantara and Tumbbad trending on social media. While some bashed the filmmaker for comparing it, some supported him & some opinionated that Kantara is much better than Tumbbad.

Anand emphasised how Kantara celebrated toxic masculinity & parochialism while his film used it just as an element. But many netizens bashed him saying that these negative traits including greed were an integral part of Tumbbad. In fact, they also pointed out that he should not call Tumbbad his movie as it is directed by Rahi Anil Barve.

Well, to be honest not every movie will garner 100 per cent love from the audience and we have to accept that fact. At the end, we have to respect Janta Janardhan’s verdict. If Kantara has garnered so much love from the moviegoers, it must have those social & entertaining elements, which impressed the audience.

