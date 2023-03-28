Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania aka Ant-Man 3 took a grand opening of $106 million at the North America box office and emerged as the biggest opener among the series.

However, with negative reviews, the film faced a drastic drop over the weeks and currently stands with a grand total of $470 million at the global box office. It is turning out to be one of the rare Marvel movies, which is struggling to cross the $500 million mark as earlier pandemic-era films were among them, which include Black Widow – $379 million (released simultaneously on Disney+), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – $432 million and Eternals -$402 million.

The collections of the first two parts are $519 million and $622 million and looking at the current scenario, it seems difficult for Ant-Man 3 to cross the business of even the first installment.

At the North America box office, Quantamania is at $209, which is higher than the original Ant-Man, $180 million but less than the second part, $216 million. While it will somehow reach its predecessor at the domestic box office, the expectations were more from this one.

Made on the budget of $200 million with an addition of $100 million on promotions and advertising, the film will fall short of $600 million, which is required to break even in its theatrical release.

Undoubtedly, the content of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania has disappointed Marvel fans, which has been reflected on the poor collections.

Directed by Peyton Reed, the film also features Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton

