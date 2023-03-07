Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is directing a documentary on Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Jigsaw Productions is backing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent.

Gibney is known for making hard-hitting documentaries such as “Taxi to the Dark Side“, for which he won the Academy Award, “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room“, “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” and “Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine“.

“I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!.” the documentary filmmaker said. Double Agent is also financing the project.

What to expect from the documentary?

A documentary is a far more detailed and dissected take on someone’s life or an event as opposed to a biopic. Given the stature and success Musk has seen over the years, regarded the second wealthiest person in the world according to Forbes, Gibney should veer into his early days of struggles and hardships. His days of rising to the top and his stint as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

The controversial and toxic side of Musk

Musk was appointed as the CEO of Twitter last year and few days after his appointment, there were multiple layoffs in the company. Social media was divided by his style of work and some even called it toxic.

Tim Higgins’ (Reporter for The Wall Street Journal) 2021 Tesla book, “Power Play,” delves into the much-debated side of Musk. ‘Musk’s fury caused several executives to leave the company’, Higgins wrote. Musk was once asked about the same and he said he doesn’t do rage firings but provides clear and frank feedback.

A couple of reviewers have also given their take on the man’s style of working and the work culture he promotes and propagates. One wrote- “Don’t come here if you value well-being or a safe workplace.” Another described Twitter as a sinking ship once Musk came aboard. One reviewer said on the site: “Overworked with extreme hours, always on PIP (performance improvement plan) and threatened to get fired, supervised by under-qualified engineers, no credit for work, no decision-making power.”

Musk and his relationships

It’s not just the professional space of a towering figure viewers would put their money on, especially when it comes to someone as polarized as Musk. He has had his share of publicized and debatable relationships. He was married to Justine Wilson and were divroced later. The other names he was linked with are Talulah Riley, Amber Heard, Grimes, Shivon Zilis, and more recently Natasha Bassett. It would be interesting to see if his documentary shows the more personal side of his life.

As stated above, a documentary is far more detailed than a biopic and has the audacity to explore the spaces a biopic would never veer into. Musk’s documentary should do the same, hopefully. A documentary has seldom been whitewashed after all.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.