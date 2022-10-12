It all began in 2006, when social activist Tarana Burke used the term MeToo and encouraged women of all ages and colors to speak against any form of abuse they had to endure. Both in Hollywood and Bollywood, victims have shown immense courage to call the influential out, but the aftermath has been shockingly opposite.

HOLLYWOOD

Nearly a decade later, film producer Harvey Weinstein was accused by Italian model Ambra Gutierrez of touching her inappropriately. In the later years, more than 80 women accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or rape. He did deny the accusations but was dismissed from his production company and also suspended from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

In 2017, actor Kevin Spacey was also accused of sexual harassment by actor Anthony Rapp. The actor alleged Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14. This was the time when Spacey was starring in House of Cards. In an apology note shared by him on Twitter, Spacey wrote- “If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Later, the actor was ostracized from film projects and also dropped from his series House of Cards.

The trauma didn’t end here. Five women accused actor and comedian Louis CK of sexual misconduct and he admitted the allegations were true. His shows were cancelled and the distributor of his film I Love You Daddy, cancelled its release.

BOLLYWOOD

In Bollywood, it all began in 2018, when Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and molestation while they were shooting for a song for his unreleased film Horn OK Pleassss. Dutta said she refused to shoot for the song and her car was later attacked and vandalized by goons. She was later replaced in the song by Rakhi Sawant. Patekar denied all the allegations. He did drop out of Housefull 4 in the same year, the Mumbai Police gave a clean chit to Patekar citing lack of strong evidence against him. The actress later called them as corrupt as Patekar and filed a petition in the Bombay High Court.

The reactions were far more disappointing than the actual event. At the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan, when a reporter asked Amitabh Bachchan about the actress’ allegations, the actor replied, “I’m neither Nana Patekar nor Tanushree Dutta, how can I answer your question?” The veteran faced a lot of flak for his response on social media.

Next in line was Subhash Ghai, a veteran filmmaker who has been a part of the industry for more than four decades. Writer Mahima Kukreja shared a screenshot of an incident that was shared by an anonymous victim who was a known media personality. She accused Ghai of drugging and raping her.

TW: drugging and raping. About Shubash Ghai. Told personally by the woman who faced the trauma. She’s also a very credible media/lit personality. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QpmGfy1s0V — Mahima Kukreja (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 11, 2018

Speaking to PTI, Ghai denied the allegations and said, “It is sad that it is becoming a fashion to malign anyone known, bringing some stories from past without any truth or blown up false allegations if all. I deny strictly and firmly all false allegations like these. If she claims this way, she should go to the court of law and prove it. Justice will be done or I will go for defamation certainly.”

Shatrughan Sinha, who has worked with Ghai in two films, gave a rather dismaying statement that would be enough to choke all the hope out of the victims. “Even if he is proven guilty, and he serves the punishment given to him, I’d work with him. Sanjay Dutt served his jail sentence and is back working in our large-hearted film industry. In fact, we had no problem working with him even when he was an accused in a serious case,” said Sinha.

Vikas Bahl was also accused of MeToo by his colleague but the filmmaker denied all the charges. He was given a clean chit by an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). He went on to direct films like Super 30, and series like Sunflower, later. His film Goodbye recently released in cinemas. When the allegations were made against Bahl, he was a part of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, along with Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Kashyap and Motwane stood by the victim , and Bahl filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against the two.

The biggest disservice done to the victims in this much-needed movement was during the allegations against Sajid Khan. At least six women have accused him of sexual harassment in the last four years. And yet, he’s inside the Bigg Boss house and is all set to direct his next film called 100%, starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Nora Fatehi. Gill and Kashmera Shah even stood by Khan and faced a lot of flak for the same on social media.

The aftermath in both the industries is poles apart. Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh once said, “Favoritism still exists in India and till the time one continues to lick boots, be in good terms with the top bosses, all their wishes will get fulfilled.” This could very well apply to the Hindi film industry.

