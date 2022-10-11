From Sherlyn Chopra to Aahana Kumra, how Sajid Khan was called out by multiple women for sexual harassment

5/6

Saloni Chopra, who has assisted Sajid Khan back in 2011, also recounted the horror she had to face at the hands of the filmmaker. She revealed, “He’d say horrible, horrible things about his supposed girlfriend at the time, who also happened to be one of the kindest, nicest women I’d ever met in the industry. I wondered why she was with a man like that.” She also revealed how he would call her at odd hours and throw up when she didn’t answer his phone calls. “This one time, during a costume trial for a character in the movie he came in to see the girl in the outfit and asked her to lift her skirt and show her ass to him, she looked at me confused and I asked Sajid if it was necessary. She lifted her skirt and he started insulting her telling her she didn’t have any breasts or any ass, how did she think she’d become an actress? Then he asked me to leave the room and let them talk, and I did,” she added.