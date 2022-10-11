From Sherlyn Chopra to Aahana Kumra, how Sajid Khan was called out by multiple women for sexual harassment
The other names that spoke against his perverse are Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Jiah Khan’s sister, Mandana Karimi, and Simran Suri.
Aahana Kumra, speaking about her meeting with Sajid Khan, revealed in an interview, “He wanted to chat with me. I told him my mom’s a police officer which I think made him behave. But he still asked me bizarre questions like, ‘Would you have sex with a dog if I gave you Rs 100 crore?’” She added, “He implied that I think too much and that I am too vocal about what I think. Hence, I am not mainstream actress material.”
Sherlyn Chopra recently said she would like to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house and give a rating to Sajid Khan. Tweeting, she wrote, “He had flashed his private part at me & asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester!”
In the BBC documentary Death In Bollywood, Jiah Khan’s sister Karishma spoke about the harrowing time her late sister went though during the shooting of Housefull. “It was rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening.’ She came home and cried,” she revealed.
Mandana Karimi, while speaking to India Today, talking about her MeToo experience with Sajid Khan, said, “I was in talks for Sajid Khan’s Humshakals at the casting stage. My manager and I visited his office. After meeting producer Vashu Bhagnani, I was in a room with Sajid, when he said, ‘Lovely pictures but you need to remove your clothes. If I like what I see, you might get the part.”
Saloni Chopra, who has assisted Sajid Khan back in 2011, also recounted the horror she had to face at the hands of the filmmaker. She revealed, “He’d say horrible, horrible things about his supposed girlfriend at the time, who also happened to be one of the kindest, nicest women I’d ever met in the industry. I wondered why she was with a man like that.” She also revealed how he would call her at odd hours and throw up when she didn’t answer his phone calls. “This one time, during a costume trial for a character in the movie he came in to see the girl in the outfit and asked her to lift her skirt and show her ass to him, she looked at me confused and I asked Sajid if it was necessary. She lifted her skirt and he started insulting her telling her she didn’t have any breasts or any ass, how did she think she’d become an actress? Then he asked me to leave the room and let them talk, and I did,” she added.
Actress Simran Suri, while speaking to Indian Express, revealed her story of MeToo with Sajid Khan, and said, “He was on his treadmill, wearing an undershirt. He said, ‘See, my body is so good!’ I was wondering why a man, who is supposed to be in a professional meeting, wearing sandos! I felt really weird. After some time, he asked me to strip. I was shocked but he said, ‘I am the director. I will have to see your body’.”