EXPLAINED | What does Kylie Jenner's lionhead Schiaparelli gown symbolise and how brands are experimenting with the wild
The gown was a part of Schiaparelli's spring 2023 couture show and was showcased by model Irina Shayk along with models Naomi Campbell and Shalom Harlow donning animal heads of wolf and leopard, respectively
Kylie Jenner’s black Schiaparelli gown with a massive life-like lionhead is a look that will be remembered for years to come in fashion history. The gown was a part of Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture show and was showcased by model Irina Shayk along with models Naomi Campbell and Shalom Harlow donning animal heads of wolf and leopard, respectively.
View this post on Instagram
As the images of Kylie Jenner sporting the look went viral, it instantly drew flak as many criticised the makeup mogul of promoting animal cruelty. However, even though negative comments poured in, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk hailed the Schiaparelli collection as “three-dimensional animal heads,” none of which incorporated real fur or leather, as “fabulously innovative,” in an interview with a news portal. She further said, “Kylie, Naomi and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”
Aware of the wrong message it could send across, Schiaparelli too made sure to clarify in its Instagram post. They wrote, “Leo Couture…Embroidered Lion in hand sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand painted to look as life-like as possible, celebrating the glory of the natural world. Nothing is as it appears to be in Schiaparellis Inferno Couture…NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK.”
The faux trend
also read
Yami Gautam: 'If I have to act in one biopic, the most beautiful one would be that of Madhubala'
While the actress has been continuously leaping on strong stories one after the other, she envisions doing a biopic of the iconic and loved actress, Madhubala.
Puerto Rico reggaeton singer Randy Ortiz Acevedo accused of domestic violence
Ortiz, who is not required to enter a plea yet, was detained on a $15,000 bond, prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters.