The United States of America President Joe Biden spoke about the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on Sunday, which would have completed 50 years yesterday. The court reversed its decision in June last year, which shocked the citizens of the country. The debate over abortion rights has been going in US and across the globe for quite a while now. Through a series of tweets, President Biden shared his thoughts about the abortion rights and his fight to pass this decision.

Today should’ve been the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Instead, MAGA Republican officials are waging a war on women’s right to make their own health care decisions. But this fight isn’t over. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

From the minute Roe was overturned last June, our Administration fought to protect access to abortion where we could – including taking executive action to safeguard access to medication abortion and travel to access reproductive health care services. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

Let me be clear: a woman’s right to choose is non-negotiable. I haven’t stopped fighting to protect women’s reproductive rights – and I never will. Now, it’s time for Congress to pass legislation codifying the protections of Roe. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

In the past celebs like Amy Schumer, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendall Jenner, Shea Couleé, Jennifer Lawrence and others have spoken about abortion rights. But what are abortion rights and how it turned out to be a movement in the USA and other parts of the globe?

What are abortion rights?



Under international human rights law, a person has an access to safe abortion and forcing someone to carry an unwanted pregnancy or forcing someone to seek an unsafe abortion is a violation of human rights.

The United States abortion-rights movement

The socio-political movement, which supports the view that a woman has a legal right to an elective abortion or to terminate her pregnancy. The movement gripped the nation after the landmark decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, where it was verdicted “that abortion is not a constitutional right as the Constitution does not mention it and its substantive right was not “deeply rooted” in the country’s history, meaning that individual states have the authority to regulate access to abortion.”

Abortion rights in Indian



In India, under the country’s Medical Termination of Pregnancies Act, 1971 (MTP Act), and its related rules, the court rules that all women are entitled to safe and legal abortion, regardless of their marital status.

