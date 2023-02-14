Explained: The story behind Sam Smith's Brit Awards outfit; and the polarizing reactions
The English singer and song writer wore an eye-popping black outfit that resembled a chicken. The designer behind this creation is an Indian, Harikrishnan Pillai, and he spills the beans on what went behind.
Recently, when Sam Smith walked on the red carpet of Brit Awards, he made all heads turn and eyes pop with the outfit he chose for the event. It’s difficult to describe it in detail but it did resemble the body of a chicken. The designer behind this creation is an Indian, Harikrishnan Pillai, and he spills the beans on what went behind.
The designer’s statement on the outfit
Speaking to BBC, Pillai said, “They [Smith] reached out to me on Monday, asking if I could create something custom-made for the Brits. I was a bit scared because it’s not enough time. It usually takes four to five weeks because it’s all handmade. It took me a day to think about the logistics of everything.”
He added, “So I gave confirmation on Wednesday that I could make this work and we finished it an hour before the red carpet! And since then, I’ve tried to catch up on my sleep.”
Reactions on social media
Social media exploded with all sorts of reactions, here are some of them:
Sam Smith turning up at the #brits #Brits2023 pic.twitter.com/7opN9in1ii
— Paul (@PaulN84) February 11, 2023
Sam Smith turning up to the brits like a burnt chicken pic.twitter.com/I3rZxn8Q9P
— Shorty (@ShonaMcLean86) February 11, 2023
Sam Smith has finally made Billy Connolly’s Incontinence Pants sketch a reality.
I’ve waited 38 years for this to happen. pic.twitter.com/yZz4ixR0t7
— The Sting (@TSting18) February 11, 2023
Someone added the squidward sound over Sam Smith at the Brit awards and I’m fucking creasing 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/q4osHAiL8M
— EvilScotsman (@TheEvilScot) February 13, 2023
Oh no, I don’t believe it!!!
Magster watched the Brit Awards.#childrensbooks #childrensbook #kidlit #kidslit #writingcommunity #writerscommunity #Magster #magsterandthelightoftheladybird #AuthorsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/N4PEmhwa0q
— Kit Butler (Author) (@TheMagsterChap) February 12, 2023
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kim Petras talks religion, trans community ahead of Grammys
Petras, who is transgender, understands her subversive engagement with religion as a way of processing trauma
Radhika Madan's Sanaa set for North American premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
The film had its world premiere last year at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness