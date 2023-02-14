Entertainment

Explained: The story behind Sam Smith's Brit Awards outfit; and the polarizing reactions

The English singer and song writer wore an eye-popping black outfit that resembled a chicken. The designer behind this creation is an Indian, Harikrishnan Pillai, and he spills the beans on what went behind.

Vinamra Mathur February 14, 2023 11:38:06 IST
Sam Smith

Recently, when Sam Smith walked on the red carpet of Brit Awards, he made all heads turn and eyes pop with the outfit he chose for the event. It’s difficult to describe it in detail but it did resemble the body of a chicken. The designer behind this creation is an Indian, Harikrishnan Pillai, and he spills the beans on what went behind.

The designer’s statement on the outfit

Speaking to BBC, Pillai said, “They [Smith] reached out to me on Monday, asking if I could create something custom-made for the Brits. I was a bit scared because it’s not enough time. It usually takes four to five weeks because it’s all handmade. It took me a day to think about the logistics of everything.”

He added, “So I gave confirmation on Wednesday that I could make this work and we finished it an hour before the red carpet! And since then, I’ve tried to catch up on my sleep.”

Reactions on social media

Social media exploded with all sorts of reactions, here are some of them:

Updated Date: February 14, 2023 11:38:06 IST

