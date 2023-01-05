Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been in the news again recently. This time, it has earned a newfound popularity among the Russian masses, its seems. According to the makers, the film has collected over 10 million Rubles at the box office in Russia in 25 days after being released on 774 screens on December 8.

A similar rush was seen when Bahubali released in 2015. Apart from being dubbed in Indian languages, it also released in Taiwanese, Japanese, Chinese, German, French, and Spanish. The two parts of the film had created quite a stir in the international markets. In Japan alone, Bahubali became such a rage that the audiences shouted, screamed, and threw confetti at the screens when they watched the film. In its first 100 days in Japan, the second instalment of the film had earned about $1.3 million. Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, became the third highest grosser of the time in Japan, with Rajinikanth-starrer Muthu being the top grosser and Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, being the second. It, however, did not work as much in China It also inspired art and manga dedicated to the characters of Bahubali. Prabhas starrer Saaho too had proved to be a popular watch in Japan.

Another SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR had last year become world’s most popular non-English film. According to Netflix, the film’s Hindi version was the most-watched non-English film on Netflix across the world for over a week. I 10 days of its release, RRR’s overseas gross collection touched Rs 175 crores. With its release in Los Angeles, California, it earned $21000 from a single showing theatre. Aamir Khan’s Dangal too had made most of its profits from the China market. It collected 1430 crores as overseas gross, including China, Australia, Malaysia markets.

The larger than life presentation of narratives, the presence of Indian superstars, impactful stories, and the full-drama package that Indian films are, have been some prominent reasons why Indian cinema is finally ticking with the masses globally. Is it safe to say the golden age of Indian cinema is back? Well, we might be on our way. Back in the day, Raj Kapoor’s Russian connect was unmissable. His 1951 film Awara was a hit in Russia, to an extent where audiences had to wait in line for hours to buy the tickets. It was released in Russia as Bradagya.

#PushpaTheRise is a RAGE in Russia ❤️‍🔥 25 days and counting of successful run in 774 screens with a collection of over 10M Rubles 🔥🔥#ThaggedheLe takes over Russia 💥 Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @4SeasonCreation pic.twitter.com/aksQOj18rA — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 2, 2023

Indian cinema goes global

RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise 💧🔥🏹 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Not only have the dubbed versions of Indian films become popular but Indian cinema is also finding more representation and recognition at international platforms and awards. With RRR’s Naatu Naatu being nominated at the Oscars to Chhello Show being shortlisted in the Best Feature Film category at the Oscars, Indian films are shining abroad. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi too was lauded by BFI (British Film Institute) National Archive’s Robin Baker and Loki star Sophia Di Martino.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Baker (@robinbakerbfi)

