Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden are gearing up for their upcoming show called Citadel. The trailer looks slick and the anticipation is high. But how much did it cost the makers? The Hollywood Reporter has reported it’s around Rs 2500 crore, making it the second-most expensive show in history, just next to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

But what makes Citadel so expensive?

It was December 2021, when Joe Russo intervened and replaced the showrunner Josh Appelbaum with Daniel Weil. A source was quoted saying, “It was due to Joe’s intervention that the cost of production was increased as he “tossed out a huge bunch of material,” which caused massive reshoots.

Mike Larocca, president and co-founder of AGBO, the Russos’ production company, said, “We felt like it needed some more character work early to draw people into the show. It was that straightforward.”

Reshoots and Higher Pays

Expectedly, the reshoots led to the actors taking home a much bigger amount than planned and decided. In a recent interview with Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) 2023, Priyanka spoke about pay parity and said, “I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done almost 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who plays Nadia Sinh said, “When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise – an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it.”

