Nikola Mandela, granddaughter of Nelson Mandela is annoyed at Prince Harry and Meghan for “using” her grandfather’s legacy as in the Netflix series Live to Lead. Nikola believes that they are using her grandfather’s name because they want to cash in from it.

In the series Live to Lead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen stating that Nelson Mandela was the inspiration for the endeavour. Prince Harry can be heard saying, “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived.’” Joining her husband, Meghan said, “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” “It’s about people who have made brave choices.” The trailer video concludes with the Duke saying, “And giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live, to lead.”

Nikola Mandela says very clearly that the Sussexes can in no way compare their struggles with the struggles of former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela. She says comparing them with Mandela is extremely upsetting because he fought for freedom.

According to The Telegraph, in an interview with The Australian Nikola said, “That’s chalk and cheese, there is no comparison,”. “I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather’s quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them.”

Why is Nikola upset with Harry and Meghan?

Nikola mention that though she admires Prince Harry for having the confidence to move away from the royal family and leave for United States, especially since her grandfather “rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own path in life.”

“But it comes at a price, you have to then fund your own life,” she added. “I’ve made peace with people using granddad’s name but it’s still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens.”

Prince Harry needs to be authentic feels Nikola and that both Harry and Meghan should have stuck to their own story, “What relevance does grandad’s life have with his?” Nikola continued.

“Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does Grandad’s life have to his?” she said. “I don’t believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met Granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.”

On Harry and Meghan’s series ‘Live to Lead’

Inspired by Nelson Mandela and produced in part by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Live to Lead puts the spotlight on seven leaders who’ve dedicated their lives to social justice. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (in one of her final interviews), political activist Gloria Steinem and more share how they strive to create a better world through peace, equality, compassion and mutual respect.

Prince Harry and Meghan moving away from the royal family

Though both Meghan and Mandela had their own struggles, but they cannot be compared. Meghan tried hard to fit in whether it was her choice of clothing, her mannerism, but it looked that show was always criticised by the royal British Press and the royal family who never accepted her. It looked all fun and happy on the exterior, but the docu-series Harry & Meghan clearly shows the torture that she was going through. We all know that UK has never addressed their very prominent role as builders of the slave trade and the docu-series shows that clearly. But such was not the story of Nelson Mandela, his struggles were different.

Prince Harry had spoken about his relationship getting bitter with his father, King Charles III and his brother, Prince William. The Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan many have to say was like a one sided story. The six-part series that detailed the couple’s experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the U.S.

In fact, Netflix’s docu series, Harry & Meghan shows in detail the relationship of Meghan and Harry who left their roles as senior members of the British royal family and moved to the USA. They surely wanted to tell their side of the story and why they took the step of moving out of the royal family. It is very evident from the images and the videos of Meghan that she was going through emotional and mental stress because she was from mixed race and not a white.

The Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docu-series many royal experts say added fuel to the fire and damaged the relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan with the other members in the royal family.

