Explained: How Zoe Saldana has created history by becoming the only actress to have 4 $2 billion films
Avatar 2 and Avengers: Endgame created history at the box-office both in India and abroad, and with this, Zoe Saldana has created havoc and history too.
American actress Zoe Saldana has created history and havoc at the box-office with the blockbuster success of Avatar: The Way Of Water and Avengers: Endgame. With the record-breaking collections of these two giant films, she has become the only actress to have 4 $2 billion films, the other two being Avatar (2009) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).
Avatar amassed $2.92 billion at the box-office in 2009, Avengers: Endgame comes at the second position with $2.97 billion, Avengers: Infinity War made $2.04 billion, and Avatar: The Way Of Water is the newest entrant.
When it comes to the all-time worldwide box office, two of Cameron’s movies have impeccably made it to the top three. While 2009 Avatar occupied the first spot, Cameron’s 1997 piece of work Titanic is in third place. If you are wondering which film takes the second place, it’s Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.
