Explained: How Zoe Saldana has created history by becoming the only actress to have 4 $2 billion films

Avatar 2 and Avengers: Endgame created history at the box-office both in India and abroad, and with this, Zoe Saldana has created havoc and history too.

Vinamra Mathur January 24, 2023 13:52:11 IST
American actress Zoe Saldana has created history and havoc at the box-office with the blockbuster success of Avatar: The Way Of Water and Avengers: Endgame. With the record-breaking collections of these two giant films, she has become the only actress to have 4 $2 billion films, the other two being Avatar (2009) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Avatar amassed $2.92 billion at the box-office in 2009, Avengers: Endgame comes at the second position with $2.97 billion, Avengers: Infinity War made $2.04 billion, and Avatar: The Way Of Water is the newest entrant.

When it comes to the all-time worldwide box office, two of Cameron’s movies have impeccably made it to the top three. While 2009 Avatar occupied the first spot, Cameron’s 1997 piece of work Titanic is in third place. If you are wondering which film takes the second place, it’s Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avatar: The Way of Water follows the life of Jake Sully and Neytiri, who are seen doing everything possible to keep their family together. In addition, the two were also seen taking on an ancient threat that forces them to fight against humans.

The James Cameron directorial surpassed biggies like Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 32.67 crore), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Rs 32.74 crore) and others to emerge the second-biggest Hollywood opener in India with collections of Rs 41 crore after Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53.10 crore).

Second-biggest opener of 2022 

The mega-budget magnum opus also emerged as the second-biggest opener of 2022 in India after Yash starrer KGF 2 Hindi (Rs 53.95 crore).

Second-highest opening weekend grosser of 2022

With nett collections of around Rs 134 crore in its opening weekend, it turned out to be the second-highest first weekend grosser of the year in India after KGF 2, which raked in Rs 193.99 crore (4-day weekend). It has shattered biggies like Brahmastra: Part 1 ShivaRRR, and others to achieve this feat.

Second-highest global weekend grosser

Apart from the Indian market, the film has done a phenomenal business across the globe. With collections of $435 million, it emerged the second-highest global weekend grosser, falling marginally shorter to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $442 million.

Apart from English, the film has also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in India.

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 15:28:04 IST

