The gargantuan opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre that was split into two days of glitter united some of most influential personalities across various fields under one roof. The guests, along with users on social media, were expectedly swayed by its grandeur and ambition. Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra to Nita Ambani herself, all have spoken about its craftsmanship and cultural representation that seemed to be the need of the hour

Celebrities’ Reactions

Nita Ambani

Talking about the idea and execution of the NMACC, Ambani said in a statement, “At the age of six, I made a choice to learn Bharatnatyam, a classical Indian dance form. It was a choice that empowered me, gave me confidence, and helped shape the person I am today. It became a form of devotion. Even today, dance is my meditation, my connection with the Divine. As someone so deeply touched by the arts, it has been my greatest honour to have worked with artists and craftspeople for a long time through our Reliance Foundation. I have seen first-hand the magical transformation that art makes possible. It gives hope, creates solidarity, nurtures imagination, and embraces divergence.”

She added, “The time has come to mark a new beginning for our longstanding commitment to art and culture. With immense joy, I am delighted to present to you the realization of a life-long dream – the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The NMACC is a space that hopes to bind the community through the common thread of the arts. It is a tribute to India’s glorious legacy, traditions, and heritage. For the last few years, my daughter Isha and I along with our team have immersed ourselves in this dream project. The NMACC is envisioned as a platform to spotlight Indian arts and culture at its best, both for the audience and the artists. A truly inclusive centre for performers and visitors, for dreamers and creators, for one and all. With world-class infrastructure and robust programming, our aim is to make the arts accessible to everyone.”

She further said, “An ode to our nation, the NMACC is our commitment to preserve and promote Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing people together from across India and the world. I look forward to seeing you at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. And I hope that you make memories of a lifetime when you visit!”

Shah Rukh Khan

The star said, “It’s important for the youth to see the cultural progression Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has captured, and I’ve seen it twice, and that’s why I brought my kids along since it was important for them to see this as well.”

He added, “After coming here, I’m reminded of what I always used to follow in life, so I’m going to go back and work harder because there’s no business like show business.”

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spoke about the event they attended and also the grand launch of the centre. Priyanka said, “The Ambani family has its pulse on Indian culture, and they have that pride of being from our country. I feel this is going to be really special.”

Nick then talks about the event and says, “I have no idea, I’m excited to see how the venue looks like.” Priyanka then talks about the importance of a cultural centre like this and says, “It can help the cultural community tremendously especially in a city like Mumbai. I have lived in Mumbai for a very long time and it’s a stat city, we live above each other. It’s really hard to find that space when you have to put up a show. The fact that they have taken time to build something so beautiful and international looking, I can’t wait to go and see it.”

Janhvi Kapoor

She also shared some pictures from the centre and they looked absolutely spectacular. The actress penned- “An absolute privilege to immerse in some of the finest cultural experiences at #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ is a riveting theatrical production about our nation’s rich heritage, and #IndiaInFashion is a unique costume exhibition that showcases India’s impact on global fashion. Each show and the whole cultural centre that Mrs. Nita Ambani has created makes me feel proud to be an Indian. Each one of us should most definitely experience this centre.”

What the centre has to offer!

‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’

The website of the center describes this play by Feroz Abbas Khan as- “Conceived and directed by the creator of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, this marquee production captures the spirit of India, expressed as a nation, through its rich repository of arts. The immersive theatrical imagination is presented by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and marks the opening of its crowning jewel, The Grand Theatre. It is a sensory reverie of the music, dance, drama and visual arts that give India its distinctive cultural identity.”

‘India in Fashion’

This description looks like this- “ ‘India in Fashion’ explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on the international fashion sensibility since the 18th century. Whether it is transparent muslins, whimsical chintzes conceived on the Coromandel Coast, the varied draperies of the sari and dhoti, or the botehs of Kashmir’s shawls, the treasury of India’s sartorial and textile traditions have provided inspiration to royal courts, European haute couture, contemporary design visionaries, and even global fast fashion.”

Sharing her experience about ‘India in Fashion’ — first-of-its kind costume exhibition exploring India’s influence on the global fashion — Zendaya said, “Stunning. It was unreal. I was walking through and every time I would turn a corner, it took my breath away… The way it was framed, it was so gorgeous. I had so much fun.”

Other attractions and spaces of NMACC

The Grand Theatre, The The Studio Theatre, The Cube, Art House, Dhirubhai Ambani Square.

