Explained: How Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai did well at the box office despite having an old star cast

Bollywood’s most loved and respected director Sooraj Barjatya truly returned to the movies with a bang when the industry and Bollywood lovers were tired of one flop after another. Uunchai came from a very creative place in Sooraj Barjatya’s heart and didn’t think of the numbers at the box office.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost, Sooraj Barjatya said, “I wanted to do this story on people who lead a normal life and whom we will not look at two times when we cross. The characters are very real. Lukla is one of the most dangerous airports in the world. I wanted to conceive this story. I told myself it is time to do a story which will come from a very creative place of my heart. I wanted to take these characters to the place. I am not much of an outdoor person otherwise, but I was ready to do it for Uunchai.”

When he started making this Uunchai, there were many who questioned him because he was doing this film with actors who are in their sixties. Sooraj Barjatya said, “They would ask me how youthful will you make the film. To which I said, I have reached a stage where I am doing this film not to appeal to anybody, but to do justice to myself. In the past all my films have been moment based, I chose a function and I worked the story around it.”

After getting warm reviews from the critics and the not to forget the audiences, it did brilliantly at the box office. Going by the day-wise collections, Uunchai saw growth with each passing day. The multi-starrer film opened at 1.81 crores while it earned 3.64 crores on the 2nd day of its release. It later collected 4.71 crores and 1.88 crores on the 3rd and 4th day, respectively.

All the characters Uunchai are as ordinary as they can be. But this time it was different as Sooraj Barjatya was celebrating all the characters in the film played by actors who are all sixty plus and more – Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny. The film talked about hope and friendship which youngsters should learn from and the emotions shown beautifully through a simple story.

