Shahid Kapoor is the ultimate chocolate hero of the Hindi film industry. Correction. He was. Now, he’s darker, and far more delicious in his choices of films. It all began when a certain Vishal Bhardwaj entered his life in 2009 and gave him Kaminey, Haider in 2014, and then Rangoon in 2017. He now has Bloody Daddy coming up, but with Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor shared the teaser of the film and the blood in his eyes and on his face perfectly camouflage the red frames of the enterprise.

Of course, red here is anything but love. Here, it stands for revenge and blood. The title is also in red. The film streams directly on the Jio App on June 9. Let there be blood from June 9 onwards. And let’s see if Kapoor becomes the go-to action hero once the makers see what he has done with this deadly character.

The actor also has a rom-com with Kriti Sanon coming up.

The makers of refreshing romcoms such as Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Luka Chuppi have officially announced the film wrap of their latest project starring Shahid Kapoor andKriti Sanon… and the surprises don’t end there! The team released a sensational snapshot from the movie.

The exclusive picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exude sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there’s also a thrilling ‘never seen before’ appeal to them!

Maddock Films shared the first look and wrote- “An impossible love story! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written & Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock film’s production. Releasing in Oct 2023.”

The picture goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October. What’s even more interesting is the tagline, which says: “An impossible love story”.

Why is this love story impossible? Is there more to this picture? Well, we’ve got to stay tuned to dig up some answers!

