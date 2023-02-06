Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is in no mood to slow down at the box office. In fact, the spy actioner is setting new benchmarks across the globe. After becoming the fastest entrant to Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore clubs, it now emerged the fastest entrant to Rs 400 crore club.

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

The mega-budget movie is now nearing Rs 850 crore mark at the global box office. With $101 million and counting, Pathaan is currently the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2023 across the globe after Full River Red ($588.5 million), The Wandering Earth 2 ($496 million) Boonie Bears Guardian Code ($185.5 million), M3GAN ($158.6 million) and Hidden Blade ($115.3 million).

Since there is no big competition, the film is expected to dominate the box office and soon enter the Rs 900 & Rs 1000 crore clubs.

Apart from SRK’s charismatic charms, fans have showered praises on Salman Khan aka Tiger’s swagger avatar. Talking about it, the Wanted actor said, “For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I’m glad Pathaan is that film. When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I’m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I’m happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again.”

He added, “His (Adi’s) intention was to play to the gallery and give our fans and audiences what they wanted to see from us. Given how closely Adi has known Shah Rukh and me, he truly managed to capture how we are as personalities in the scenes. This is why people are loving us on screen. Also the way Sidharth executed the sequence and presented us was just brilliant. I’m happy for Shah Rukh and YRF for all the records that Pathaan is achieving. It is a huge win for Indian cinema that we are able to bring people back to the theatres after the pandemic.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

