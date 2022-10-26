Hombale films’ action thriller Kantara is leaving a trail of impact, everywhere. From the audience and celebrities to important government officials, everybody is impressed. Kantara has been on an unprecedented rise all over the nation ever since the release of its Kannada and Hindi version. With each passing day it is getting stronger at the box-office.

The raging craze of Kantara is subsequently witnessed at the box office, where the film is constantly rising. Be it the Kannada or the Hindi version, the film has successfully registered its growth in all horizons breaking multiple records.

While the film has garnered immense love from all quarters, the audiences, and critics, Kantara becomes the second film to be screened at Isha foundation. Before this, Kangana’s Manikarnika was screened. Isha Foundation is a nonprofit, spiritual organisation founded by Jaggi Vasudev who is famously known as Sadhguru.

Currently, Kantara’s wildfire is catching up everywhere and the audience cannot have enough of it. Kantara has carved a special space in the hearts of India today. Recently, a member of Lok Sabha, PC Mohan announced that the BJP-led Karnataka government will give an allowance of Rs 2,000 monthly for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peeked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is a sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture, and technical brilliance at the display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.

