Chhatriwali is a timely tale on sex education and its importance in schools. In fact, sex education should start in kindergarten like the way we teach our children from a very young age about good touch and bad touch and how it is important to identify a bad touch and most importantly to alert the people around you, in the same way it is important for children to know about safe sex. Sex education can prevent child sex abuse. Quality sex education and clearing all doubts about sex helps in building young people’s physical, mental and emotional well-being. Chhatriwali to me is one of the best social films in Indian cinema.

In the film, Rakul Preet Singh, who works in a condom factory and has taken up the mission of saving the lives of women by encouraging them to use condoms. She believes that condoms will save lives as it prevents the woman from unnecessary abortions. Rakul says that changes in one’s body starts as early as 14 to 15 years of age and it is important to make them understand how to deal with it and most importantly how to deal with sexual desires. It is important for the kid to understand about the changes the body goes through during puberty. Sex education is important because it raises awareness about various sexual changes and processes in the body. Condoms and it’s use if taught at the right age, it can raise awareness about sexually transmitted diseases and safe sex practices. It is important for children to know about reproductive health and how to take care of it and sex educations helps one to clear any misconception and doubts regarding sex related issues.

About Chhatriwali

The film talks about the importance of sexual health and how it is as important as mental health and I am thankful that Hindi cinema has started the conversation around it. It talks about male contraceptives and how condoms are the best way of protection unlike birth control pills which have side effects. Condoms can save life and abortion is not a button which you just press it when a woman gets pregnant accidentally.

Directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, Chhatriwali in a very sensitive manner portrays the side effects of frequent use of abortion pills. The film shows how the chapter on the reproductive system is as important as the chapter on digestive system in our school Biology textbook. And the resistance of the Biology teacher played by Rajesh to Tailang to not teach the chapter in depth to the students.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.