We cracked a hook step that was universally achievable and that was the best part of it!’ : Choreographer Bosco Martis talks on how he nailed the viral hook- step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

YRF’s Pathaan is all set to release in theatres on Jan 25. The movie marks the comeback of our country’s biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan and has already unprecedented buzz with the songs, teaser and trailer.

The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, choreographed by Bosco Martis, is making waves on social media with everyone shaking a leg on it and making countless reels. Talking about the brief that was given for this song, Bosco says, “Less is more – is what the brief was while playing on the vibe of Pathaan, playing on the vibe of both the characters. He didn’t want them to dance in the most hectic manner, he just wanted them to be cool and chilled out. It was basically two very mature couples having a great time and celebrating the title Pathaan.”

Talking about cracking the hook-step for the song, he adds, “My team came up with a lot of hook steps and I think eventually we cracked something that’s universally achievable and that was the best part of it.”

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. YRF’s adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will lock horns with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Ghodse – Ek Yudh at the box office.

