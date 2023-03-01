After the cult of Squid Game, Netflix’s new reality show Physical: 100 has been termed as the ‘real-life Squid Game’. Ever since it has begun streaming on Netflix, it has become the second-most viewed show across, only next to the US serial killer drama You.

What is the show all about?

If you head to Wikipedia to know about the game, it says- “One hundred competitors, all known for their well-developed physical attributes and physique, go head-to-head against each other in various individual and team challenges, or ‘quests’ of strength, balance, agility, endurance, strong willpower and strategy. The competition is formatted like a tournament. Following each quest, participants are eliminated until only one remains to win the prize money of US$240,000. Every participant has a plaster cast of their torso on set; if they are eliminated after a quest, they have to destroy the cast with a sledgehammer.”

Format of the show

The show is split into different quests-

Quest 0: Hanging Challenge

Quest 1: 1-1 Death Match Challenge

Quest 2: Moving Sand Challenge

Quest 2.5: Revival Challenge

Quest 3: 1.5 tonne Boat Challenge

Quest 4: Team Delegate Challenge

Quest 5: The Final Quest

Squid Game: The Challenge

Not only this show, a report says Netflix’s in-development Squid Game: The Challenge is proving to be deadly for the contestants. They were filming a game called Red Light, Green Light and the temperature was as low as -1 degree Celsius. This resulted in one of them being taken from the set on a stretcher. The show is currently being filmed in the U.K.

The prize money on the line is $4.56 million (£3.7 million) and over 456 contestants have participated for this much-awaited spin-off. “Even if hypothermia kicked in then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line,” said one contestant to British tabloid The Sun.

