Netflix’s Squid Game may have been an entertaining and exhilarating watch for its fans across the world but definitely not for the contestants that participated in the show. The massive money that’s on the line lures people all over to put their lives at stake to play this deadly game that still continues to enjoy huge viewership.

And now, a report says Netflix’s in-development Squid Game: The Challenge is proving to be deadly for the contestants. They were filming a game called Red Light, Green Light and the temperature was as low as -1 degree Celsius. This resulted in one of them being taken from the set on a stretcher. The show is currently being filmed in the U.K.

The prize money on the line is $4.56 million (£3.7 million) and over 456 contestants have participated for this much-awaited spin-off. “Even if hypothermia kicked in then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line,” said one contestant to British tabloid The Sun.

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for Netflix said, “We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures. While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue.”

About the Red Light, Green Light

The Red Light, Green Light game, as featured on the original Squid Game series, requires participants to remain silent and motionless while under the watchful gaze of a giant robotic doll and only move when the doll’s back is turned, lest they be “terminated” from the game.

