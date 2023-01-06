Explained: How Netflix's Live to Lead is on leadership and not about Harry and Meghan

The seven 25-minute episodes of Netflix’s Live to Lead, features interviews with leaders of different fields including the late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg; advocate Bryan Stevenson, South Africa’s national rugby union team captain Siya Kolisi, Gloria Steinem and anti-apartheid activist Albie Sachs. Live to Lead came out exactly three weeks after the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part documentary series, Harry & Meghan. According to reports, Harry and Meghna signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 which would see them releasing a series of content with the streaming giant.

Directed by Geoff Blackwell Live to Lead, the docuseries is presented by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex; they are also the executive producers. The seven-part series features interviews with world leaders and activists who have changed the world with their ideals and actions. Netflix’s Live to Lead is inspired from Nelson Mandela’s values, his life and struggles.

But as Nelson Mandela’s grandkid mentions very clearly that the struggles of Nelson Mandela can no way be compared to that of Harry and Meghan. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Bryan Stevenson, Jacinda Ardern, Siya Kolisi, Gloria Steinem, and Albie Sachs are picked by Prince Harry, Meghan and their co-producers. Each of them shares their life experiences in a 30-minute episode.

Though Live to Lead is extremely inspiring, but there is nothing new that we can learn from it. To some extent, I would say that it lacked the engaging factor that we have seen in many of the docuseries of Netflix, especially the previous one Harry & Meghan. There is nothing gripping or life changing about it.

If you ask me which one I liked the most ? I would say the first one on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her campaign for gender equality under the law for women in the US was the most motivating one. But the funniest part was why the Sussexes, Meghan and Harry who had co-produced it were reading out the series. A point I will leave you all to ponder on!

