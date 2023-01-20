Princess Diana’s famous diamond pendant, which she flaunted on multiple occasions, has now found a new owner in the form of International sensation Kim Kardashian. The piece was originally made by a British jeweller Garrad in the 1920s and was auctioned by Sotheby’s, the auction house.

How did Kim Kardashian own this iconic piece of jewelry?

As reported by Sotheby’s, the jewelry was bought by Kardashian for a staggering 163,000 pounds (estimated figure). There were four bidders for this iconic piece and Kardashian had the highest bid. As per the statement by the auction house, “Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah Cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive. To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess’s growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices, at that particular moment in her life.”

As per the information on the internet, The Attallah Cross (the one owned by Princess Diana) is a bold and colourful pendant and set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds. The pendant reportedly has a diamond weight of 5.25 carats approximately.

History of The Attallah Cross, the royal pendant of Princess Diana

The royal pendant was created by court jewelers Garrard in the 1920’s and worn by Princess Diana at a Birthright charity gala in October 1987. Certain websites have described it as- ‘The Attallah Cross is bold and colourful, crafted from square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamonds to form its distinct flowery details.’

History also says that the pendant was purchased by businessman Naim Attallah in the 1980s, and he would regularly loan pieces to Princess Diana. After her death, the pendant was never seen again till the auction.

