Kim Kardashian chilling with boyfriend Pete Davidson by the pool; See photos
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a few adorable pictures with her boyfriend Pete Davidson after the trailer release of The Kardashians Season 2.
Kim Kardashian ignited Instagram when she shared some cuddly photos of herself and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. A few hours after The Kardashians Season 2 trailer was released, the reality television star and entrepreneur uploaded the pictures on social media. The reality show debut of Pete was also indicated by the trailer.
Regarding her most recent Instagram post, Kim surprised her followers by sharing some adorable glimpses and showing off her hot chemistry with Pete. The pictures showed the couple lounging about in a living room and then lounging by the pool.
Kim and Pete could be seen taking an adorable selfie in one of the pictures. Kim can be seen wearing a crop top and matching shorts, while Pete was seen sporting a beanie cap and a pair of shorts while he went shirtless. The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians wore glossy lips and tied her hair in a bun. Kim was captured in a photo beside the pool showing off her curves in a black bikini.
Kim’s post has crossed over 4.9 million likes.
