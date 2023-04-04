JK Rowling, the mind and the genius behind Harry Potter, never would’ve expected she would be questioned and scrutinized for a tweet. The tweet that led to massive backlash on social media. But what exactly happened?

The Controversial Tweet Of 2020

Commenting on an article that spoke about creating more equal spaces post Covid-19 for people who menstruate, Rowling tweeted- “People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

The tweet invited a lot of criticism. Comedian Eliza Skinner remarked- “Aren’t you a children’s writer? Your fixation with the genitalia of strangers is unsettling.”

Ema Watson stated- “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

The Response

Rowling, defending her opinion, put out a long tweet that read- “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

She added, “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense.”

The Long Piece

Rowling then wrote a piece on her website owning to the unexpected stir and storm that came her way. Her piece began by this line- “This isn’t an easy piece to write, for reasons that will shortly become clear, but I know it’s time to explain myself on an issue surrounded by toxicity.”

Trouble over new book Trouble Blood

Reviewers slammed the content of her new book that came out few months after the controversy. Titled Trouble Blood, it was about a detective on the hunt for a cis male serial killer who dresses as a woman in order to hunt and murder cis women. A user actually created a hashtag that said #RipJKRowling.

