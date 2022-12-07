Explained: How did the release of Avatar 2 happen in Kerala theatres despite the dispute

The sequel to the 2009 movie ‘Avatar’, the highest-grossing movie of all time, is set to release on December 16 in India. ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’ is the most awaited film of the year and expected to do blockbuster opening business.

But theatre owners in Kerala initially were against the new contractual terms being imposed by the film’s producers. Here we will decode the dispute and find out why despite the dispute Avatar 2 is releasing in Kerala.

Dispute over profit distribution

The state’s film exhibitor’s body had decided not to screen the film after its producers demanded a 60 per cent share in profits, above the usual 50 per cent for producers, in the first few weeks of release.

Avatar 2 released in Kerala despite the dispute

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala following a consensus reached between the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) and the movie’s distributor. FEUOK had earlier opposed the release saying that the distributor had demanded 60% share of the collections against the existing share pattern of 50% earmarked for other-language movies released in the State. K. Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK, said on Friday that the distributor will get a share of 55% in the first two weeks followed by 50 percent and 40 percent respectively in the third and fourth weeks as per the reworked agreement.

The Mighty visitors from Pandora are here in India to meet the fans. The Figurines for the biggest visual spectacle of the decade, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water have officially arrived in India. These Figurines of the lead characters of the film Jake and Neytiri will be headed for a India Tour. They will be up for display at various cities in India starting from Mumbai today. Building up to the excitement of the film this month, these figurines give a glimpse of how beautiful it will be to see them on the big screen. A first-hand experience for the fans and audiences to witness them.

While the promotions of the film are at full swing in the country, advance bookings of the film have made quite a buzz.

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

