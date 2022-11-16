2022 has not been a great year for the film industry, especially for Bollywood as many biggies failed miserably at the box office. In fact, the list of successful films this year is very short, which you can count on your fingers.

In this tough phase, we saw an actor topping the charts at the box office giving consecutive hits. No, it’s not Ranbir Kapoor or Kartik Aaryan or Khans. We are talking about the versatile veteran star Anupam Kher, who emerged as the mass star of 2022.

In March, the actor delivered one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Bollywood with The Kashmir Files, which collected over Rs 250 crore at the domestic market against its modest budget of Rs 15-20 crore. It emerged as one of the most profitable films of all-time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In August, Anupam Kher featured in Telugu blockbuster Karthikeya 2, which entered the Rs 100 crore at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version emerged a sleeper hit earning over Rs 30 crore.

The talented star gave her third hit in a row with the recently released Uunchai, which is performing extremely well at the box office. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika, is expected to earn around Rs 17 crore in its first week.

The actor has some great releases in 2023 like Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, where he portrays the character of Jayaprakash Narayan followed by Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, Shiv Shastri Balboa, IB71, Nautanki, Kaagaz 2, The Signature and others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram