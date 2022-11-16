Explained: How Anupam Kher emerged the biggest star of 2022 beating Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan
Anupam Kher delivered three back-to-back hits at the box office in 2022.
2022 has not been a great year for the film industry, especially for Bollywood as many biggies failed miserably at the box office. In fact, the list of successful films this year is very short, which you can count on your fingers.
In this tough phase, we saw an actor topping the charts at the box office giving consecutive hits. No, it’s not Ranbir Kapoor or Kartik Aaryan or Khans. We are talking about the versatile veteran star Anupam Kher, who emerged as the mass star of 2022.
In March, the actor delivered one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Bollywood with The Kashmir Files, which collected over Rs 250 crore at the domestic market against its modest budget of Rs 15-20 crore. It emerged as one of the most profitable films of all-time.
View this post on Instagram
In August, Anupam Kher featured in Telugu blockbuster Karthikeya 2, which entered the Rs 100 crore at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version emerged a sleeper hit earning over Rs 30 crore.
BREAKING: दुलारी ने अपने ही अन्दाज़ में #Uunchai का रिव्यू किया! ये रहीं उनकी कुछ important लाइंज़।😬“वो तो बनाता ही है बहुत अच्छी फ़िल्में!” या “ये सूरज बड़जात्या दिमाग़ कहा से लाता है ऐसी फ़िल्म बनाने का?” या “ये राजश्री वाले तेरे लिए ही पैदा हुए है!” जय हो!😂❤️ #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/7OQbf22JzC
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 15, 2022
The talented star gave her third hit in a row with the recently released Uunchai, which is performing extremely well at the box office. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika, is expected to earn around Rs 17 crore in its first week.
The actor has some great releases in 2023 like Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, where he portrays the character of Jayaprakash Narayan followed by Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, Shiv Shastri Balboa, IB71, Nautanki, Kaagaz 2, The Signature and others.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Sikandar Kher on Monica O My Darling and Uunchai: 'The whole combination will be right if mom has a release too'
Both Monica O My Darling and Uunchai are releasing today on November 11, and in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Sikandar Kher opens up on the same, and working with Vasan Bala on the thriller that's all set to stream on Netflix. He also reveals which his favourite thrillers are.
Did Jaya Bachchan ignore Kangana Ranaut at the screening of Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai?
As several pictures and videos from the screening are making rounds on the internet, a video of Jaya Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut at the screening has grabbed all the online attention.
KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan’s Uunchai co-stars Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher were left teary-eyed for this reason
In the video, Sikander Kher, Masaba Gupta, Danesh, and Kayoze Irani talked about the best and the worst qualities of their parents, leaving them all in tears.