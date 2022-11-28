2022 has definitely been one of the worst years for Bollywood at the box office. In the post-pandemic phase, we have hardly seen Hindi movies raking moolah at the ticket windows. But the past 10 days have cheered all the cinegoers as Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya have brought the audience back to the cinema halls.

Reopened case ke twists and turns ko dekh audience ki ♥️ beats badh rahi hain! 2nd Sunday India collection – 17.32 crores

Grand total- 143.90 crores Book your tickets now!#Drishyam2 now in cinemas near you. pic.twitter.com/7yRXeVTNOb — Panorama Studios (@PanoramaMovies) November 28, 2022

While the Abhishek Pathak directorial dominated VD’s creature comedy, the last weekend’s business promised a great conclusion of 2022 for Bollywood. While Drishyam 2 collected Rs 39.24 crore, Bhediya raked in Rs 28.55 crore. The cumulative collection of both films in the last weekend is Rs 67.79 crore, which is a great number, especially coming during the non-holiday period.

November certainly has been a good month for Bollywood as before Bhediya and Drishyam 2, Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika, turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office.

In the month of December, we will see two prominent Bollywood releases – Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero and Ranveer Singh-Pooja Hegde’s Cirkus. The audience has sky-high expectations from the latter as it brings the Gully Boy star and blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty after the grand success of Simmba.

Let’s hope, Cirkus and An Action Hero ends 2022 with a bang and bring smiles to all the Bollywood lovers and cinegoers with great box office numbers.

