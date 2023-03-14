Explained: Here's what Ozempic means, something Oscar 2023's host Jimmy Kimmel joked about
The moment the host made the joke and took the jibe, an awkward laughter filled the auditorium. Kimmel earned a lot of wrath for calling RRR a Bollywood film as well.
If Chris Rock’s jibe at Will Smith’s wife cost him a slap the globe will never forget, Jimmy Kimmel’s joke on Ozempic reached very close to being just as unexpected and awkward. The moment the host made the joke and took the jibe, an awkward laughter filled the auditorium. Kimmel earned a lot of wrath for calling RRR a Bollywood film as well.
What is Ozempic?
Semaglutide, under the brand name of Ozempic, antidiabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and as anti-obesity medication for long-term weight management, developed by Novo Nordisk in 2012.
What are its side-effects?
Possible side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, indigestion/heartburn, dizziness, bloating (abdominal distension), belching, low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) in patients with type 2 diabetes, gas (flatulence), gastroenteritis, and gastroesophageal reflux disease
What did Kimmel say?
Right at his opening line, the host said, “Everybody looks so great. When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder ‘Is Ozempic right for me?’”
Kimmel’s take on RRR
Kimmel was talking about what this year’s Oscars had in store for those who exceed the time limit on their speech. The presenter joked that this year, people were going to be danced offstage by a group of performers from the movie RRR. He also called it a Bollywood film in his opening monologue.
RRR’s Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars, becoming the first track from an Indian production to win the Best Original Song award. However, while the internet was all praise for the MM Keeravaani composition, some eagle-eyed users were left fuming at presenter Jimmy Kimmel. The comedian, who was hosting the 95th Academy Awards, referred to RRR as a ‘Bollywood’ movie, leaving many Indians angry.
