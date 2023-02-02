One of the biggest music awards are drawing close and the top artists in the running are giving a tough competition to each other. The 28-time Grammy winner Beyonce is likely to have a high chance to adding another trophy in her list. The singer has been nominated at the Grammys 88 times. Odds are in her favor in most of the categories she’s nominated in, including album of the year and record of the year. Beyonce is just four more trophies away to ascend to the top decorated artist in the Recording Academy.

What is the Recording Academy

The Recording Academy is an American learned academy of musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other musical professionals, famous for its Grammy Awards that are being presented by the Recording Academy since 1958, and are a celebration of excellence, the music community’s highest honor, and its only peer-based award.

Who is likely to win?

Beyonce’s “Renaissance” has been nominated in the Album of the Year category alongside “Voyage” by ABBA; “30” by Adele; “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny; “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” by Kendrick Lamar; “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles among others.

With Beyonce being on the cusp of becoming the most decorated artist in Grammy history, it’s no coincidence Queen Bey returned to the live show stage for the first time in four years with a spectacular, star-studded performance at Dubai’s newest luxury hotel last month. She even held a two-night “Club Renaissance” event in Los Angeles last month with Amazon Music to celebrate her seventh album “Renaissance,” an album of the year candidate. The last time Adele and Beyoncé were both nominated in this category, the British singer-songwriter used her acceptance speech to heap praise on Beyoncé, calling her the “artist of my life.”

In the Record of the Year category, alongside other artists, Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” have been nominated. While Harry Styles’ pop rock jam “As It Was” is an undeniable hit and fan favorite, Adele absolutely kills her performance of “Easy on Me.” However, the ’90s house music-inspired “Break My Soul” captures an entire mood and an exciting pivot for Beyoncé, so she’ll likely add this award to her wall of Grammys. Harry Styles, whose “As It Was” remains hugely popular is also a likely winner.

In the Song of the Year category, “As It Was,” by Harry Styles; “Break My Soul,” by Beyoncé, Adele’s “Easy on Me,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” compete alongside other songs. Here too, Beyoncé’s powerful words in “Break My Soul” speak to spirit — especially in a category for songwriters who wrote the lyrics or melodies to one song. Her tune became a dance floor anthem after the pandemic thanks to the attractive upbeat melody and the well-written lyrics by the formidable writing team comprised of Beyoncé, her husband Jay-Z, The-Dream and Tricky Stewart — who’s behind penning big singles including Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine.” Adele and Harry Styles are also likely to compete for the Best Pop Solo Performance for Easy on Me and As It Was, respectively while Kendrick Lamar could have another run for Best Rap Performance for The Heart Part 5 with nominations alongside Doja Cat, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and others.

