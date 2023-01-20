Documentary filmmaker Warren Pereira, who made acclaimed movies like The Fence, Moving Higher, Salt and Silicone and many others, is currently accolades and appreciation for his latest work in the form of Tiger 24. Based on the life of Ustad (a tiger), who was declared a man-eater and locked up in a zoo, the documentary showcased the conflict of human nature with a wild animal and his natural habitat.

In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Warren opened up what was the toughest part of shooting Tiger 24 and more. Excerpts from the interview



How did the idea of making a documentary on Ustad (Tiger 24) come to your mind?

I wanted to make a tiger documentary and I happened to see Ustad and felt a connection. So I followed him.

What was your first reaction when you came to know that Ustad was declared a man-eater and locked up in a zoo?

I was upset, confused and then motivated to research and investigate further.

What was the biggest challenge you faced while shooting this documentary?

Financial burdens.

Recently John Abraham shared your trailer on social media, did you both have any conversation about your documentary?

John believes in animal rights and heard about my film through my distributor AA Films and volunteered his support; I have not spoken to him directly.

Which was the best compliment you received from this documentary and by whom?

Too hard to say.

With all the accolades coming your way, do you think you have conveyed your message across the globe with your documentary?

No. Because the film is not that famous yet.

Do you plan to make any feature films in the future? If yes, which actor will be on your bucket list?

I would actually love to work with Raveen Tandon, Dia Mirza, John Abraham and Stanley Tucci.

