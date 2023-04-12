Sunil Grover is a lot more than the funny man of the Hindi film and television landscape. He brings a certain amount of freshness and versatility to all his characters and United Kacche on Zee5 is no exception. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actor spoke about the response to the show, playing the characters of Dr. Gulathi and Gutthi, and working with Salman Khan in Bharat and Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

On the response to his show

The response has been great, people are liking it and giving a positive response to it. It’s always overwhelming to see the hardwork of so many people, the entire team being paid off. I’m very very happy and grateful.

On working with Satish Shah

I’ve been a fan of Satish ji ever since my childhood days, he has been entertaining for such a long time. It was really nice doing a show with him and standing next to him in a scene. He’s very professional in his approach and whatever he does, he does with a lot of finesse. He has his own timing and whatever scene he’s doing, he makes that his own. Also, he’s a team player so it’s very nice working with him.

On playing different characters like Dr. Mashoor Gulathi and Gutthi

It doesn’t take much time, only takes 10-15 years (smiles). These are characters that you see around yourself and they take time to be built over the years in your mind and sub-conscious.

On playing Vilayati in Salman Khan’s Bharat

It’s not about my learnings, it’s more about experiencing, the experience of working with Salman Khan. There was Katrina Kaif in too and so many other stars, and it was great to work with him in the same space.

On working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

It’s not combination, it’s an opportunity for me to work around a Superstar called SRK. People are still watching Pathaan and it has broken all records, they are still in awe of him. They are now looking forward to watching this film and I feel honored to be a part of it.

