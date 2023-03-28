Sapna Pabbi recently spoke about her latest project United Kacche that also stars Sunil Grover and Satish Shah.

A lot of earlier films have spoken about struggle of Indians living abroad, how different are struggles of illegal immigrants that rest of Indians’ struggle living abroad?

Their struggles are endless and the struggles are all real. I’ve watched my parents (and the community around me) crave for things they’ve grown up with from their homelands and most importantly a sense of belonging. Although, the amount of Indian immigrants in the UK did help them to build a community, you are never really one of them and I think that applies to anyone and everyone who doesn’t live in the country their brought up in or that they call their origin. Picking up the language, the lifestyle and so on can be extremely difficult for anyone who’s trying to make a new stable life for themselves and their family. I would always question my parents growing up as to why they didn’t do this in England or experience that; and their reply would humble me; my mum would say; ‘we didn’t have time for all this stuff or to even live life or have fun, we were too busy working two jobs at a time to make sure you had everything you needed and everything we didn’t have.’

The series documents illegal immigrant experience with underlining humor; do you think such shows influence the audience in a positive way?

Of course. It’s hilarious and it’s the reality, that too in almost every nation. Humour and relatability are key to positive viewing experience, in my opinion. Projecting a relatable take on any tough journey can be comforting and nostalgic to watch and can even provide relief to many using a more light hearted approach.

