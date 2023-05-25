Sohum Shah goes rustic and rousing yet again with Dahaad after Tumbbad and in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, he speaks about the show’s success and lots more.

On the response to the show

I’ve been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages and good messages. I try to change my look and language with every character. The show is getting a lot of love and so are the actors, and such comments are always very precious. This shows that you’re trying to do something different and it’s reaching people.

On his prep for the role

Since he was a police officer that had to be well built, I hit the gym. The pandemic struck the globe while we were shooting and everyone went home; that was the time when nobody knew what’s going to happen next. I gained a lot of weight, thanks to my mother’s love (laughs). When Reema saw my picture, she was frightened; she asked me to shed some weight. This was a very complex character because we haven’t seen too many men on celluloid that cry or display their vulnerability. This is a very layered cop but also someone who’s corrupt, so it took me some time to break that psychology.

On his Rajasthani dialect

This time it was easy for me since I’m from Rajasthan; it was actually very tough during Tumbbad. Things were very difficult during that phone because I was handling a lot of things since I was the producer as well. What happened was, every actor was looking Maharashtrian, I was looking a Harayanvi. I didn’t know how to do and what to do.

On his most challenging scene

When I breakdown, that was a very important scene and a very tough scene. Reema had kept the entire day to shoot for that scene and I was also very nervous and we were working with a big filmmaker. Reema came to my vanity van and told me about this scene and I asked her, ‘How are we going to do it?’ We faced a lot of difficulties while we were shooting for the scene. We were shooting amid Rajasthan‘s dunes so there was a lot of traffic. You lose your objectivity while you are shooting for an important scene. Reema said okay after the scene got over but I wanted to do another take; when I turned around, I could see tears in her eyes.

