Reema Kagti hasn’t only spaced out her releases with a gap of over 5-6 years but has also opted for content that’s completely opposite to what she made before. Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd was a breezy and bold film that was a gaze at the charm and complexities of relationships. Talaash was a thriller with a brutal subtext of loss, pain, and irony. And Gold was a sports drama inspired by true events about an underdog hockey team. Her latest, Dahaad, a web show, is more than just a murder mystery.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the filmmaker spoke about the success of the show, working with Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, and shooting in Rajasthan.

On the responses to Dahaad

Mostly good. The people are connecting to the characters. Obviously there’s a little bit of criticism also and some of it is valid. So yeah, generally it’s been good.

On choosing her actors and working on their Rajasthani dialect

I was looking for actors who wouldn’t just act but also get into the skin of the characters. Once we had them on board, we had a dialect coach and all of them really worked hard on their dialect. Not only that, Sonakshi had to learn how to ride a bike, she had to learn judo. All the characters did what they needed to.

On choosing different subjects for her work

You know you have a bunch of ideas and you’re kind of developing them. How much time these projects are going to take doesn’t really depend on me. There are partners there are actors, there are financiers; a lot of these things come into play when you ask me how long it takes to put something out. My films are different because I always try to make sure that my stories are followed organically. When I’m preparing for a film, I don’t think about how I shot my last film.

On choosing Sonakshi Sinha

You know I had seen Sonakshi’s films and I always felt she was a good actor but an underused actor. While we were sitting and ideating the character, Ritesh said why don’t we look at her and her name instantly clicked with Zoya and me. She’s an actor with a lot of gravitas and caliber.

On working with Vijay Varma again after Gully Boy

He was always our choice since he had worked with us in Gully Boy and we all were aware of his acting chops.

