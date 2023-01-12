Udyan Sagar aka Nucleya is all geared up to perform at the IIFA Awards this year. He already has a bank of some chartbuster songs that make even someone with two left feet shake a leg. In an exclusive with Firstpost, he spoke about his excitement to perform at the international stage and much more.

On performing at IIFA 2023

I’m very excited but also very very nervous. The culture of performing in India is very different, we can gage a crowd’s response here. The Middle East is like a mini world, there are all sorts of people there and you get to interact with so many of them, so that itself is a very beautiful thing.

On his preparation for the performance

There’s a lot of new music that I have. Earlier it was only me and my manger, but now we have a team of about ten people, each trying to make sure we create an experience unlike anything else.

On IIFA Awards

I’ve worked with the IIFA before and I know they are very open minded. They have a very beautiful foresight and they experiment quite a lot in terms of production.

On his favourite IIFA moments

My last performances that were very long back, they were very special. The production is always top-notch and the whole team is so happy and warm so the experience is always good and new.

On his favourite compositions

I like each one of my songs for a specific reason. Laung Gawacha is a very special song as it has a different tempo, Let’s Nacho is also a very different song.

The biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), returns with its 23rd edition to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on February 9th, 10th and 11th, 2023. As the countdown to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide draws near, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards announces its 12 Popular Category nominations

Rounding out the 12 Popular award Categories are Best Picture | Direction | Performance in a Leading Role (Female)| Performance in a Leading Role (Male) | Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) | Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) | Music Direction| Best Story (Original) | Best Story (Adapted) | Lyrics | Playback Singer (Female) | Playback Singer (Male). Global Voting goes LIVE on Tuesday, 27th December 2022 and is open to everyone on https://gvote2023.iifa.com/

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.