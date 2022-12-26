Sharvari Wagh has been the talk of the town recently as she bagged all the awards for Bunty Aur Babli 2. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actress spoke about working in The Forgotten Army, Bunty Aur Babli 2, getting a phone call from Rekha, and her expectations from 2023. And yes, she celebrated Christmas a little in advance and spoke about that too.

On her unique Christmas celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Me and my sister keep throwing these Christmas and Diwali parties for some of our school friends. We decided why not try something different this time. We have been watching a lot of murder mysteries so we thought of throwing a murder mystery sort of a Christmas party. We all are given characters and all the guests have different personalities. There are multiples clues and on the basis of them, you have to decide who the murderer is.

On the learnings from 2022

A lot of gratitude. This year showered me with a lot of appreciation and love. This only encourages me to do better and push my boundaries as an actor, so that has been my learning.

On The Forgotten Army and Bunty Aur Babli 2

It was the most interesting thing because as actors, we live for such roles. I’m thankful and lucky that in the first two things I’ve done, I got to explore two completely different genres. It always comes with a certain amount of excitement and nervousness because you don’t know how you will be in a different genre.

On that phone call from Rekha Ji

Rekha Ji and I met each other at an event recently and I didn’t think she would remember that conversation we had last year in November. She called me up and said she didn’t see anyone light up the screen in a long time the way I did. For me, those words meant the world. I recently met her at the screening of Mili and couldn’t believe she remembered that conversation we had. But that’s the greatness of all these actors you know.

On collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda for an ad

It was a lot of fun, especially because it was my first Telugu ad. I was taking inspiration from Vijay on the sets. We were just sitting and having a lot of chat about a lot of things. We also rehearsed for the dance sequence we have in the ad.

On the closet her sister has designed

To see your family proud is the best thing in the world after you have worked so hard. We were not expecting so many awards so we were wondering where to keep all of them. My sister took the initiative to design something where we could keep all the awards properly.

On her expectations from 2023

Lots and lots of films and great work on my end so that I can entertain, and spread all the love to all the people and fans.

