Gorgeous debutant Sharvari Wagh has won unanimous praise for her acting skills in Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army as well as her big screen debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

A rank outsider to Bollywood, Sharvari has her eyes set on the prize to become a star who is known for her performances.

This award season the Gen-Z star attended several award ceremonies, where she was recognized for her acting prowess and was seen taking home trophies.

Sharvari’s parents and sister have been proud of her feat and after every award ceremony celebrated her success at home – in their own special way.

Her sister, Kasturi who is an architect has designed a special cabinet where Sharvari can display all her awards.

Talking about the award season and her sister’s gesture Sharvari shares “This year has been extremely gratifying. Bunty aur Babli 2 is my first film that just keeps on giving. Ever since the release of my debut film, I have been showered with love & appreciation in different forms. The most special has been the recognition I got from the industry this award season.”

She adds “As a young talent, you only dream of holding these prestigious trophies but to live that in reality is the most honouring feeling. I’ve never seen my parents feel as proud as they do when I come back home holding an award. My sister Kasturi, who has her own architecture firm made a really special cabinet for me to showcase all my awards. My family has truly been my main cheerleaders.”

The talented actresses further shares ” This year’s award season has only inspired the actor in me to give my best and perform better with each passing film. So I thank all those who have loved and supported my craft from the bottom of my heart.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.