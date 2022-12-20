Vishal Jethwa is currently on an expected high post the glowing reviews that have come his way for Salaam Venky, which released in cinemas on December 9. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, he spoke about prepping for his character in this film and Mardaani 2 mentally, working with Rani Mukerji and Kajol, and lots more.

On the response for Salaam Venky

I wanted this film to reach to the audience and they are really loving it. The best compliment that came to me for the film was that people said this film should be given an Oscar. I also read a review where the critic wrote he would touch my feet if he met me in real. I don’t want to pat my own back but this means a lot to me, a lot to me. Aamir Khan has said so many good things about me, Kajol maam has been praising me a lot in her interviews. What more can an actor ask for.

On preparing for his characters in Mardaani 2 and Salaam Venky

It was mentally very tough. Because we are not like these people in real life. We get scared watching such people in real. I’m personally a director’s actor. My preparations for both the films were that I didn’t have to prepare for anything, especially for Salaam Venky. This is because Revathi maam believes in spontaneity, she asked me to come directly to the set and prepare my lines. She asked me not to over-prepare since Kajol maam is also a very spontaneous actor. Another preparation was that I saw a video clipping of a DMD patient, how he behaves, his entire routine, how many body parts can move at different stages of his life. It’s not possible to copy everything since we are only making a 2 hour film.

On working with Kajol and Rani Mukerji

They both have become my favorites. For us, they both are Anjali and Tina. I was nervous meeting both of them. They both are absolute professionals. Rani Maam always comes on time. She doesn’t have any starry tantrums, is very humble. The same is true for Kajol maam. I could be late on sets sometimes but she was always on time. I try not to be star-struck but I once asked Kajol maam if she’s aware what a huge star she is. She said she is, but she doesn’t allow this to consume her or else she won’t be able to live her personal life.

On his strengths as an actor

I know I can play any character. When I see my performances, I stay doubtful, but I do my homework convincingly. I’m not cut-out for only one type of character. It’s not just my performances, my nature is also my strength. I’m also very blessed. All my success and achievements have been celebrated by the people around me so I have met a lot of loyal people.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.