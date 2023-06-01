Rakul Preet Singh has just starred in a horror-comedy-cum-thriller called Boo that’s currently streaming on JioCinema. It’s a film about four friends, one Halloween and horrific night, a book, and some unexpected stuff. She then has the biggie called Indian 2 coming up with Shankar and Kamal Haasan. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, she spoke about both.

On shooting Boo inside a dark house

We shot during the pandemic, and the idea was to shoot the entire film in one room. We all were itching to go back to shoot and then Vijay sir called me one day and narrated me the story that unfolds inside one house. It was a great experience shooting in this confined space with everyone wearing their masks on, taking extreme Covid-19 precautions.

On her favourite horror films

Oh wow! The Exorcist and The Conjuring

On her reaction while reading the script

I couldn’t guess the entire twists and turns, I was just thinking about what’s going to happen next. As a reader, I also didn’t see the twists and turns coming.

On the absence of box-office pressure on OTT

There’s less pressure but of course, there’s a pressure of people liking your film. I feel that’s how it should be; if you think of the 80s and the 90s, nobody disclosed box-office collections on the first day since there was no social media. People went and saw the film in theaters. Sometimes, films would pick up after 10 days and Sholay is the biggest example. The audiences truly enjoyed the film, enjoyed the stars, the story, and the word of mouth allowed the film to breathe. What’s happening today is that due to social media, there’s a lot of information available that’s actually influencing the readers. It’s not for the audiences to know what the numbers are, it’s for the trade and the producers to know. If you like a film, suggest it to your friends. Today, everyone is an analyst and they say things like ‘It has not made much money so we’ll see it later.’ It’s not fair. Judge a film on its story and not on its box-office because that is a factor that’s dependent on many things, a holiday or a working day, pandemic creating some problems and many other factors. Last year, when people just came out of the pandemic, they couldn’t have afforded to spend five grand every weekend because there were so many films releasing.

On what to expect from Indian 2

We hope you experience the same adrenaline that Indian gave. It’s going to be a fantastic film, Shankar sir and Kamal Haasan sir are both amazing, legendary in their own respect. It’s a great opportunity for me to be working with them.

