Speaking at the IIFA press conference at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Kamal Haasan spoke about the recently released ‘The Kerala Story‘ and the controversies it was mired in. He said, “I told you, I am against propaganda films. It is not enough if you write ‘true story’ at the bottom as the logo. It has to be really true. And that is not true.”

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Vipul Shah addressed the criticism that has come in the film’s way and said, “It was expected. We did expect difficulties, troubles, criticism. We did not think that the criticism would be on this level because we have made a film that talks about saving the daughters, about exposing the terror network. We thought people would actually applaud the fact that we are trying to expose the terror network. Barring few people who are going to criticize it because the film is going to shut their shop, the mainstream political parties have taken a stand with the terrorists. That to me is very very shocking. Some of the press, some of the media, has decided to stand with the terrorists, and they want to discredit the film.”

He added, “They are trying to muzzle the voice of these girls. I can understand if you discredit me or any of my team member, but by discrediting the subject, and saying nothing like this happens, and it is a fake story, you’re damaging those girls and thousands of potential victims. This is a very worrying sign that we are insensitive towards the girls.”

