Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for Tiku Weds Sheru with Avneet Kaur that drops on Amazon Prime Video on June 23 and produced by Kangana Ranaut. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actor spoke about playing this small-town character, Kangana as an actor and a producer, and how local is the new global. Of course, working on the classic called Gangs of Wasseypur that turns 11 today.

He starts by saying he feels very happy to play happy characters and not just gangsters and be surrounded by guns and gore. When asked about working with Avneet Kaur, he says, “It’s always a pleasure working with a gifted actor. Her acting is anyway good, but the way she dances and the adah she has, I just used to gaze. I used to rehearse with her and she used to catch my lacunae right in my first step. I was told she’s already a trained dancer so I used to rehearse alone and get nervous in front of her. I practiced a lot.”

What does he have to say about the industry’s obsession with English? “We need validation by speaking in English. We are constantly looking for validation from the West, a stamp of their approval is only going to quadruple our clout is what we think. We are not confident enough, and our local things are appreciated and accepted there; local is global. We are trying to be like them.”

On similarities with Sheru

We both joke similarly. Our attitude is also the same. There’s something very peculiar about him that I like.

On the cult of Gangs of Wasseypur

We never had this thing in mind that this film would become evergreen. We all were honestly doing our work that was given to us, the task that was given to us all had to be performed with truthfulness and honesty.

On Kangana Ranaut as a creative producer

She’s an actor too. During our rehearsals, she used to tell us about a lot of nuances only an actor can tell. As a producer, she’s amazing actually.

