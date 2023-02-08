Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s stunning Rockstar with Ranbir Kapoor. She followed it up with Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Housefull 3, a cameo in Dishoom, Azhar, and Banjo. It has been a while since we saw her and we finally do in this week’s Shiv Shastri Balboa. No, it’s not the Indian version of spoof of that iconic Stallone character called Rocky. But yes, the trailer suggests it does talk about anguish, loss, hope, and triumph. It’s metaphorical.

And here’s the actress chatting with Firstpost about almost all of it.

On this new film of hers

It was amazing that we shot in New Jersey, I’m from New York so that made me very excited. And I had already worked with Anupam Kher so there was a comfort of knowing him. I loved the script, you can feel it in your heart. It’s an emotional script, a relatable script. It’s also an original script and has a lot of layers. I love when films have a message to give people. My character is called Siya and she’s opposite Sharib. If you see the trailer, I feel that pairing was very good.

On the character of Rocky Balboa

Rocky Balboa for Shiv Shastri is not just a character but a philosophy. When you get punched, it’s not about winning or losing, it’s about getting up. In life, we all get a lot of punches. The whole thing is that you cannot keep lying on the ground.

On the ups and downs of her life

This is a part of everyone’s life. It’s all about how you deal with it. The ocean can be still and calm, and the ocean can have big waves so how you maneuver that is up to you.

On being away from the big screen

Covid-19 kept me away. Has everyone forgotten those two years? I was at the Vipassana for 10 days and after I came out, I was headed to go back to India but then the pandemic hit. I didn’t get to come back but now I’m back.

On Rockstar and Madras Cafe

People still call me Heer. Everyone still loves that film. Working in Rockstar was like a green banana, I didn’t know anything. I have so many memories, coming to India, the food, the language, the culture was all so amazing. I was in awe of everything, everything was so special. And with Madras Cafe, I got to experience South India. These two films gave me a full feel of India and how diverse it is, and I love that.

